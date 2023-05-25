36-year-old WWE Superstar favored to win huge title match at Night of Champions

A 36-year-old superstar is favored to win a major title match this Saturday night at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

The premium event will air from the Jeddah Superdome this Saturday night. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in action at the show, but The Tribal Chief will not put his title on the line. Instead, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

There will be several title matches this Saturday night but perhaps none more important than AJ Styles versus Seth Rollins. The Phenomenal One and The Visionary will compete for the recently introduced World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H stated that the World Heavyweight Championship would be exclusive to RAW after it was revealed that SmackDown selected Roman Reigns in this year's WWE Draft.

Bet Online says Seth Rollins is favored at -1500 to win the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday. Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and Bianca Belair are all favored to retain at Night of Champions.

AJ Styles praises Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Night of Champions

AJ Styles has a lot of respect for his opponent this Saturday at Night of Champions.

Styles recently returned to the company after suffering a broken ankle at the end of last year. The 45-year-old now has the opportunity to make it back to the top of the card but realizes he's going up against one of the best at the premium live event.

Speaking on Inside the Ropes, AJ noted that it is about time he made it back into the title picture but is going up against one of the best in Seth Rollins:

"It's about time I'm back in the heavyweight title picture, and unfortunately, I'm up against Seth Rollins, who is probably one of the best. I said it a long time ago that he is going to be great, and nothing has changed. He's still one of the best, no doubt about it, so we will see what happens," said AJ Styles. [From 00:18 - 00:33]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The World Heavyweight title looks so good on Seth Rollins & AJ Styles. The World Heavyweight title looks so good on Seth Rollins & AJ Styles. https://t.co/kNy0TnWTF9

There are a lot of matches to look forward to this weekend at WWE Night of Champions. It will be fascinating to see which superstar leaves the premium live event as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

