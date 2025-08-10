  • home icon
  • 36-year-old WWE Superstar gives himself a new moniker at the expense of Jey Uso

36-year-old WWE Superstar gives himself a new moniker at the expense of Jey Uso

By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 10, 2025 10:51 GMT
Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Bronson Reed took a dig at Jey Uso after crossing paths with him during the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Jey and Roman Reigns defeated the team of Reed and Bron Breakker.

Reed and The Vision have been running riot on Monday Night RAW. On Night One of SummerSlam, the faction stood tall after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

On X, Reed shared a photo featuring Jey in the background and called himself the "Biggest Uce."

"Biggest uce. #SummerSlam," Reed wrote.

Check out Reed's post on X:

Jey Uso spoke about his and Roman Reigns' win at WWE SummerSlam

Jey Uso opened up about his and Roman Reigns' win at The Biggest Party of The Summer earlier this month.

Speaking at the SummerSlam post-show, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his win, stating that he wasn't hungry and wasn't feeling himself. He said:

"There's a saying, man. It's easy to get to the top, but it's hard to stay there. I got a little comfortable, Uce. I'm not gonna lie. I wasn't feeling myself, started letting the gas off. I wasn't hungry. Somebody had to tell me that. And when I watched that, you know, running it back, I was like, 'Let me get back to the drawing board. Let's tighten the scre*s up. Let's get it right.' I had no idea they would show that. I'm glad they showed it. Not everything is perfect. Sometimes you gotta get up and go to work."

Jey has enjoyed a pretty good 2025 so far, winning the Royal Rumble and then capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Gunther. He lost the title to The Ring General, but has gotten back on track with a big win at SummerSlam 2025.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

