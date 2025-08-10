36-year-old WWE Superstar gives himself a new moniker at the expense of Jey Uso

Bronson Reed took a dig at Jey Uso after crossing paths with him during the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Jey and Roman Reigns defeated the team of Reed and Bron Breakker.Reed and The Vision have been running riot on Monday Night RAW. On Night One of SummerSlam, the faction stood tall after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.On X, Reed shared a photo featuring Jey in the background and called himself the &quot;Biggest Uce.&quot;&quot;Biggest uce. #SummerSlam,&quot; Reed wrote.Check out Reed's post on X:Jey Uso spoke about his and Roman Reigns' win at WWE SummerSlamJey Uso opened up about his and Roman Reigns' win at The Biggest Party of The Summer earlier this month.Speaking at the SummerSlam post-show, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his win, stating that he wasn't hungry and wasn't feeling himself. He said:&quot;There's a saying, man. It's easy to get to the top, but it's hard to stay there. I got a little comfortable, Uce. I'm not gonna lie. I wasn't feeling myself, started letting the gas off. I wasn't hungry. Somebody had to tell me that. And when I watched that, you know, running it back, I was like, 'Let me get back to the drawing board. Let's tighten the scre*s up. Let's get it right.' I had no idea they would show that. I'm glad they showed it. Not everything is perfect. Sometimes you gotta get up and go to work.&quot;Jey has enjoyed a pretty good 2025 so far, winning the Royal Rumble and then capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Gunther. He lost the title to The Ring General, but has gotten back on track with a big win at SummerSlam 2025.