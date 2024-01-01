"They wanted a different winner" - 36-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message to Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

At the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Sami Zayn.

Taking to Twitter/X, WWE star Dijak praised both Reigns and Zayn for their incredible match in Montreal. In early 2023, Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline, which eventually led to him challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown.

Dijak himself had some of the best matches of the year. However, the 36-year-old didn't hold himself back while praising Reigns vs. Zayn.

"As much as I love seeing my own work praised, and trust me I do, Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn was one of the best matches I’ve ever seen and I think people just forget because they wanted a different winner. That match deserves so much more praise," wrote Dijak.

Konnan believes WWE failed to elevate Sami Zayn during his feud with Roman Reigns

Konnan previously made a bold claim regarding Sami Zayn's feud with Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Zayn's momentum was slowed down following his feud with The Tribal Chief. He said:

"They protected Roman Reigns so good and they know sooner or later he's gonna have to lose. Whoever it is, is gonna go to the next level. Let's say you really, really wanted to give Sami Zayn that push that he should've had because he was hot. He ain't as hot anymore. If he went there and he beat Reigns, you got a star. LA Knight goes in there and beats Roman Reigns, you got a star or one of the Usos goes in there and beats his cousin. He's in a position right now to make the next star."

After taking time off from WWE television, Zayn recently made his return at a live event. He teamed up with former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

