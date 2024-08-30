36-year-old WWE Superstar sends a warning to the locker room after destroying Seth Rollins and three more champions

The WWE Universe has been seeing a blazing trail of destruction being left by a 36-year-old star on Monday Night RAW. The person in question has already laid waste to Seth Rollins and three more champions, and now, he has sent a warning to the rest of the red brand’s locker room.

Bronson Reed has become an unstoppable force on Monday Night RAW, which in turn, has caused several problems for General Manager Adam Pearce. The Australian star has destroyed Seth Rollins, R-Truth, The Miz, and Braun Strowman using his vicious finisher, the Tsunami. Notably, WWE Australia's official X/Twitter handle posted a figure and claimed that Reed delivered 13 Tsunamis since the beginning of August 2024.

Reacting to this, Bronson took to X/Twitter and sent a warning to all his fellow wrestlers on the red brand:

"Unlucky ... for some."

Notably, the statistic presented by WWE Australia slightly misses its mark, as Reed has actually executed 14 Tsunamis, while hitting six on Seth Rollins, five on R-Truth, two on The Miz, and a massive one on Braun Strowman. Counting a cross-body Tsunami on Truth, the number goes up to 15.

Bronson Reed claims himself as the top star of WWE RAW

"Big" Bronson Reed has created a huge impression in the minds and hearts of every pro wrestling fan in the last few weeks. The 36-year-old star has not just attacked wrestlers, but also constantly ignored the orders and warnings of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. After grabbing everyone’s attention, Reed recently claimed himself as the sole reason for fans tuning into Monday Night RAW:

"Face it. Monday nights are made for watching Bronson."

Bronson may have set his sights on the next target on his list. Reed and Sheamus have already shared the ring quite a few times in the past few weeks. However, due to the involvement of Pete Dunne, neither star could get a clear victory over the other due to the matches ending in disqualifications.

Now, Sheamus and Reed will come face-to-face once again alongside Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat Match for the number-one contender’s match for the Intercontinental Championship. Given their history, it is very likely that Reed would like to finish what he started with The Celtic Warrior and destroy him as well.

It would be interesting to see if Reed can overcome and demolish the Irish star on RAW.

