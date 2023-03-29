36-year-old WWE Superstar vows to win Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and go after the IC Title on SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has vowed to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this Friday night on SmackDown.

In years past, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal took place at WrestleMania, but the match has recently been relegated to the blue brand. The Battle Royal is full of superstars who have not been booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania, including LA Knight and Bobby Lashley.

King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods posted a video today boldly claiming that he will be the superstar that wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year.

"When I look at this match, I see a bunch of guys that simply want to add something else to their resume. I see a lot of guys that want to take a shiny trophy home so they can show the family. What I don't see is anyone else who has ever won the King of the Ring tournament. What I don't see is anyone who works as hard as I do in or outside of the ring. What I don't see is another workhorse," said Xavier Woods. [00:34 - 00:53]

He added that he will use the momentum from the Battle Royal to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship currently held by Gunther.

"So what I am going to do is win "The Dre" this Friday and use that momentum to then become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, so I can have the match that I should have had when I won King of the Ring. This Friday night, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Xavier Woods wins," added Woods. [00:53 - 01:18]

Xavier Woods explains why the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is taking place on WWE SmackDown

Xavier Woods claimed that the prestigious Battle Royal simply cannot be contained by WWE WrestleMania and needs to be seen by millions on the blue brand.

During the video, Woods noted that the match is so huge that it needs a spotlight on WWE SmackDown this Friday night in Los Angeles.

"This Friday, I have the chance to be in a huge match. Now, this match is so huge that it cannot be contained. It can't even be contained by two full nights of WrestleMania. This match is so huge that it needs its own spotlight. It needs to be seen on a worldwide stage by millions and that is exactly why this Friday night on SmackDown from Los Angeles, California, Xavier Woods will be winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal," said Woods. [00:01 - 00:28]

Madcap Moss won the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and is set to compete in the match again on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which superstar is the last man standing this Friday night on the blue brand.

