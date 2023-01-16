Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently replaced AJ Styles in The O.C. at a live event and sent him a message on social media after the show.

The Phenomenal One was competing in an intergender six-person tag team match at a WWE Live Event in December. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley in the match. However, Styles suffered a significant injury during the match and had to be helped backstage.

The O.C. is keeping busy while AJ recovers and has recruited a two-time WWE Champion to take his place. At last night's event at the Berglund Center in Virginia, Drew McIntyre, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows teamed up to defeat Imperium in a six-man tag team match.

McIntyre took to Twitter earlier today to deliver a message to AJ Styles after serving as his replacement at last night's event.

"Throw ‘em up for Uncle Al 🤘@AJStylesOrg," tweeted Drew McIntyre.

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Feel like a warrior with official Drew McIntyre merchandise! Available

AJ Styles provides an update on when he will return to WWE

AJ Styles provided an update to concerned wrestling fans following his injury in December.

The 45-year-old stated on Twitter that he sustained a broken ankle during the match last month and this will likely be the longest time he will spend out of the ring during his illustrious career. He thanked wrestling fans for sending him well wishes after the injury.

"Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes," tweeted AJ Styles

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

AJ Styles has captured the WWE Championship twice during his tenure with the company. Time will tell if he can get back to the top of the card in 2023.

Would you like to see AJ Styles go after a major title when he returns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes