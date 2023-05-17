37-year-old on possibly dethroning Seth Rollins to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins will face AJ Styles at Night of Champions on May 27 for the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins' former rival Mustafa Ali recently teased that he would be interested in challenging for the title if The Visionary captures the gold.

In October 2022, Ali and Rollins were supposed to feud in a United States Championship storyline. The angle began on the October 17 episode of RAW, but WWE's decision-makers nixed the rivalry due to the latter's positive crowd reactions.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Ali addressed the possibility of him rekindling his story with Rollins in the coming months on RAW:

"Maybe the opportunity to compete with him will come again. Maybe he becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion and I take that off of him? See! You've gotta think Positive-Ali!"

For the time being, Ali is busy with another title storyline. The former RETRIBUTION leader will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions.

Mustafa Ali's approach to his WWE storylines

While some WWE Superstars wait to receive opportunities from the creative team, Mustafa Ali likes to think of his own ideas. The 37-year-old has been known to film vignettes himself to connect with fans on social media when he is not being used on television.

Ali has never won a title since joining WWE in 2016, but that has not been due to a lack of desire:

"I've tried everything. I'm in the best shape of my life right now, I've done numerous character pitches, developments, presentations. I know I'm putting in the work, I'm knocking on every door. I'm not the guy that's sitting back in the locker room going, 'If they need me…' No, I'm out there hustling and bustling. At the end of the day, what's meant to be will be. I truly, truly believe that."

The former 205 Live star recently explained to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta why his name changed twice in 2019.

