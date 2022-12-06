37-year-old released WWE star calls out John Cena for a major rematch after 11 years

John Cena is currently busy with numerous other ventures outside of WWE. However, that hasn't prevented Matt Cardona from expressing his desire for a rematch.

Twitter user @SeanRyder27 recently pointed out that it's been 11 years since Cena defeated the former Zack Ryder on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Reacting to the tweet, the 37-year-old claimed that he would love a rematch with the multi-time WWE World Champion. He sent out a four-word response to the same.

"I’d love a rematch," wrote Cardona.

Cardona was released by WWE in 2021. In the process, his 15-year tenure with the company came to an end. During his time with WWE, Cardona won the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship.

He is also a former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, winning the title twice with long-term tag team partner Curt Hawkins.

Vince Russo is against the idea of John Cena facing Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39

John Cena is reportedly set to be involved in next year's WrestleMania 39. While there is no confirmation regarding his role on the show, there's a chance that The Cenation Leader will be involved in a match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo briefly entertained the idea of Cena facing Austin Theory and seemed completely against it. He said:

"I hope not. Bro, Cena would go from box-office attraction to b-movie star, bro. Oh, please, bro, please! It's been a thing for Theory [not for the fans]."

Theory is the current WWE United States Champion, a title previously held by Cena. The rising WWE star won the title by beating Seth Rollins at the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event.

Another rising WWE Superstar who has demanded a match with Cena is Logan Paul. The Maverick was recently unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, he wasn't afraid to call out John Cena for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

