37-year-old star was supposed to win WWE Money in the Bank in 2022 instead of Austin Theory

Money in the Bank 2022 was the last WWE premium live event with Vince McMahon solely in charge of creative. It is symbolic then that one of his favorites won the men's ladder match as a last-minute entrant. Austin Theory claimed the briefcase despite not initially being advertised for the match.

And if Matt Riddle is to be believed, Theory wasn't planned to win Money in the Bank until hours before the show. The former WWE star claimed he was supposed to win the briefcase before it was changed to the young star because Vince McMahon loved him.

Riddle spoke about his experience at Money in the Bank 2022 during a virtual signing hosted by Signed by Superstars. The King of Bros did add that he loves Austin Theory and is happy for his success.

"Wanna hear something else cool? I was supposed to win Money in the Bank but Vince (McMahon) really likes Austin Theory and literally hours before, they changed it and Austin was added in and threw me off the ladder. After I took two huge ladder bumps off the RKO and everything else and it’s like… But, I love Austin Theory and I’m happy for him. Keep killing it bro," said Matt Riddle. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Among the other topics discussed, Matt Riddle spoke a lot about Randy Orton. The former WWE Superstar essentially guaranteed RK-Bro will reunite while also mentioning his time with Pete Dunne in the Broserweights.

What is Matt Riddle up to outside WWE?

The King of Bros is quite busy these days, having recently wrestled his first match since being released by WWE. Riddle defeated Jacob Fatu in a hard-hitting contest at MLW Kings Of Colosseum. He has since called Fatu the best wrestler of the Anoa'i-Fatu bloodline. That is a bold statement.

Matt Riddle will be wrestling his first NJPW match next month as he faces Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World TV Championship at The New Beginning in Sapporo. The former UFC star debuted in the promotion at New Year Dash last week to challenge the legendary Japanese wrestler.