37-year-old star hints at possible retirement amid WWE hiatus due to injury

The former WWE Champion recently shared a massive update on his health while discussing a potential return and seemingly hinting at retirement if things didn't work out.

The star in question is none other than Big E, who has been out of in-ring action for over a year now. He sustained a severe neck injury during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in March 2022 at the hands of Ridge Holland.

The 37-year-old had suffered fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae but fortunately did not sustain any ligament or spinal cord damage.

In an interview on Busted Open Radio, Big E was asked if he had any news about when he might return to the ring. The New Day member noted he wished he had more information about his WWE return, as there is no timeline set for it.

"I wish I had more information for you. Right now, there is really no timeline. I've been to a few different doctors who have looked over my scans," he said.

The former world champion also shared that he had an ACL injury when he was young. But given that he is currently 37, Big E said he had other things to think about apart from wrestling, hinting at possible retirement.

"I'm 37 now and you see life differently and you have other things to think about. I'm trying to make the best decision for myself and my health moving forward," he added. [H/T - Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Big E revealed that a former WWE Superstar urged Kofi Kingston to leave New Day

The 37-year-old recently revealed that AEW star Paul Wight (fka Big Show) once told Kofi Kingston to leave his stable.

Back in 2014, Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E joined forces to form The New Day faction. The group would go on to hold the Tag Team Championships 12 times and host two world champions.

Speaking on UnDrafted AllStarz Podcast Show, The Powerhouse of Positivity recalled Big Show pulling Kingston aside to urge him to leave The New Day.

"We had like Big Show was pulling Kofi aside, 'What are you doing with those two? You're wasting your career.' He came back later and apologized. Because sometimes people don't see the vision. They don't see what you see," Big E said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen how long the former WWE Champion will take on the road to recovery or if he will hang up his boots if things don't work out.

Do you want to see Big E return to WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think