Major AEW star urged New Day member to leave the stable to not waste his career, reveals top WWE Superstar 

Former WWE Champion Big E recently revealed that Paul Wight (Big Show) previously urged Kofi Kingston to leave The New Day.

In 2014, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods joined forces to establish The New Day. The stable has since become one of the most successful factions in the history of the Stamford-based company. While they held the Tag Team Championships 12 times, Kingston and Big E also had runs with the WWE Title.

In a recent interview with UnDrafted AllStarz Podcast Show, Big E spoke about the formation of The New Day, disclosing that many doubted the group would be successful. He recalled Paul Wight pulling Kingston aside to urge him to leave the stable.

"We had like Big Show was pulling Kofi aside, 'What are you doing with those two? You're wasting your career.' He came back later and apologized. Because sometimes people don't see the vision. They don't see what you see," he said. [From 08:20 to 08:29]

Big E is currently absent from WWE

Big E last competed on SmackDown in March 2022 when he teamed up with his New Day partner, Kofi Kingston, to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland. During the match, the 37-year-old suffered a neck injury after a suplex to the floor went terribly wrong. He has since been out of action.

In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Kingston provided an update on Big E's health.

"I'm so happy that he's [Big E] doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. He's able to live everyday life and he's able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too. It could have been a lot worse. I'm just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health," he said.

