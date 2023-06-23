37-year-old star pens heartfelt message to Edge's 25th WWE anniversary

Hall of Famer Edge has completed 25 years in WWE, and social media is celebrating his silver jubilee all week. Among multiple pro-wrestling personalities, free agent Mustafa Ali is one star to look up to the Hall of Famer who shared a heartwarming message for him.

The young man who would later be known as The Rated-R Superstar emerged from the crowd to win his debut bout on RAW on June 22, 1998. Edge then set the groundwork for a Hall of Fame career.

The 11-time World Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year after his first retirement in 2011 and remained on the sidelines until 2020. He bravely appeared as an unexpected entrant in that year's Royal Rumble Match, creating one of the most spectacular and unlikely returns in the history of wrestling.

After Edge shared a heartfelt message about achieving a significant milestone in WWE, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to congratulate the legend. He mentioned that one day, the world would know that Hall of Famer has poured his heart into wrestling and congratulated him for a legendary career.

"one day i hope the world will know how much this guy cares. about everything. about everyone. he cares. thank you and congratulations on an amazing, legendary career," Ali wrote.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR 25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aXqNNK5MoA one day i hope the world will know how much this guy cares. about everything. about everyone. he cares. thank you and congratulations on an amazing, legendary career. twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta… one day i hope the world will know how much this guy cares. about everything. about everyone. he cares. thank you and congratulations on an amazing, legendary career. twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta…

Natalya shared a one-word message to Edge's 25 years in WWE

From one Canadian star to another, former Divas Champion Natalya applauded Rated-R Superstar's major WWE milestone.

The 49-year-old posted about his in-ring experiences and bruises. He also discussed his second chance, which allowed him to compete against the current generation of brilliance.

Natalya responded to the former world champion's post with the one expression that best summarized the WWE Hall of Famer's career.

"Respect," Nattie wrote.

Nattie @NatbyNature 🦁 twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta… Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR 25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aXqNNK5MoA Respect Respect🇨🇦🦁 twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta…

Edge has won 14 tag team titles, 2 Royal Rumbles, 11 world titles, 2 Money in the Bank contracts, and served as a King of the Ring winner over his remarkable career.

What do you think of The Rated-R Superstar's 25th WWE anniversary? Sound off in the comments section below.

