Former champion has one-word reaction to Edge’s accomplishments

Ever since her WWE debut in 2008, Natalya has been one of the most consistent performers in the ring. She has had a stellar career and wrestled against all the top stars in the women's division. The Canadian star is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Recently another Canadian star, Edge, who has also had a legendary career tweeted his list of accomplishments after completing 25 years in the business. The Rated-R Superstar tweeted about his experiences and injuries he endured in the ring. He also spoke about the second chance he got which gave him the chance to wrestle against the current crop of talent.

Natalya reacted to the WWE Hall of Famer's post with the one word that best describes the WWE Hall of Famer's career.

"Respect."

The former WWE Champion is one of the most decorated Superstars of all time. During his illustrious career, he won 11 world titles, 14 tag team titles, two Royal Rumbles, two Money in the Bank briefcases, and was also a King of The Ring winner.

The Rated-R Superstar was also inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2012 after he first retired from the ring.

Beth Phoenix also sent a heartfelt message for her husband Edge on the completion of his 25th Anniversary

One of the best things that the wrestling business could've given Edge is his wife Beth Phoenix. The couple share a close bond with each other and support each other.

After the Rated-R Superstar completed his 25th anniversary, Beth Phoenix took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her husband.

"Happy 25th @edgeratedr. No one loves prowrestling more. Thanks for all you give," wrote Phoenix.

Although he is currently in the final leg of his career, it would be amazing to see him win the world title one more time.

