Beth Phoenix sends a message to husband Edge following his major WWE accomplishment

Beth Phoenix took to social media to send a message to Edge as he marked the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut.

The Rated-R Superstar is one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all time. He is a former multi-time world champion, Hall of Famer, and returned to in-ring action in 2020 after previously retiring in 2011.

Taking to Instagram, Edge's wife celebrated his major accomplishment with an Instagram post dedicated to the 49-year-old legend:

"Happy 25th @edgeratedr. No one loves prowrestling more. Thanks for all you give." wrote Phoenix

WWE legend Rob Van Dam recently spoke about his win over John Cena, courtesy of Edge's interference

At ECW One Night Stand 2006, Rob Van Dam defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship.

However, the win wasn't without controversy, as Cena's long-term rival Edge speared him and helped RVD win the title in the process.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, the Hall of Famer admitted that he wished to win the title without interference from The Rated-R Superstar. He said:

"I remember wishing at the time that Edge wouldn't have come in and helped for the finish. Maybe that was just an ego thing. I might have just thought, 'I should have beat him square.' Like I didn't [need] any help because 'I'm at my best. I'm the whole F'n show. I'm back baby!' That's what it felt like, like I was back. It's amazing how your mind, and body, and spirit are all connected when you really feel good about something. Boom!"

Celebrate 25 years of The Rated-R Superstar in WWE all week long with wwe.com/article/edge-2… 25 years ago, we were introduced to @EdgeRatedR Celebrate 25 years of The Rated-R Superstar in WWE all week long with #Edge25 25 years ago, we were introduced to @EdgeRatedR.Celebrate 25 years of The Rated-R Superstar in WWE all week long with #Edge25! wwe.com/article/edge-2…

Edge was last seen in action on an episode of SmackDown when he lost a Triple Threat Match featuring Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One emerged victorious and progressed in the World Heavyweight Title tournament.

