37-Year-old star seems willing to return to WWE for first-time-ever match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

The prospect of a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 has caught ex-WWE star Matt Cardona's interest.

It has been more than two years since Matt Cardona was let go by WWE following his 15-year stint with the company. He has done incredibly well for himself on the independent scene ever since he was released. Cardona is quite active on his Twitter handle and regularly interacts with fans and fellow wrestlers on the site.

The former WWE Superstar recently posted a tweet asking what 2023 has in store for him. The tweet received a response from RetroMania Wrestling's Twitter handle, containing an edited match graphic pitting Roman Reigns and Cardona at WrestleMania 39. Cardona 'liked' the tweet soon after, hinting that he would love to take on The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns and Matt Cardona have never had a singles match

Roman Reigns made his way to WWE's main roster in late 2012, which was ten long years ago. For about eight years, Reigns and Matt Cardona were both mainstays on WWE TV. Interestingly, the duo never faced off in a singles match.

Cardona has previously stated that he would love to make a WWE return and his long-time goal is to win the WWE Championship. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, he had the following to say about a possible return:

"One goal that I've been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship. That's not a lie. When I got released, the goal was not to get back to WWE. It wasn't like, oh, what can I do to make them notice me? What can I do to get back to WWE? You can't think like that. I certainly can't. But I would be lying if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again, or I never want to have a WrestleMania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one. So not saying, you know there's this, this plan to go back as soon as possible, but before I hang up the boots, I'd love to go back at least one time." [H/T Comicbook]

It remains to be seen if fans get to see Matt Cardona in a WWE ring again, somewhere down the line. Although a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 seems highly unlikely, fans would love to see him compete against The Tribal Chief at a major PLE in the distant future.

What do you think? Will Matt Cardona and Reigns ever battle in a singles match?

