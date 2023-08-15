37-year-old star vows to make "a very important announcement" at upcoming WWE show

WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions, with several brands under its name. 37-year-old NXT star Mustafa Ali recently vowed to make a very important announcement at the upcoming show.

Ali has been featured on the developmental brand before making his RAW debut on January 23, 2017. He was the leader of the stable RETRIBUTION on the red brand, which was disbanded in 2021.

However, he made a return as a singles star after just a few weeks and attacked Drew McIntyre upon his comeback. He was then drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2021 draft, but now he is back performing on the developmental brand.

Recently Mustafa Ali took to Twitter and asked everyone to join him on this week's NXT episode for a very important announcement.

"Please join me tomorrow night on #WWENXT for a very important announcement. 8/7c on @USANetwork| @WWENXT," Ali wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

At NXT The Great American Bash, Mustafa Ali challenged Dominik Mysterio for a bout with the North American Championship on the line.

A triple-threat match was announced between Ali, Dominik, and Wes Lee. However, neither Ali nor Lee could capitalize on the situation, and Mysterio retained his title.

WWE star Mustafa Ali believes defeating Gunther would have helped him a lot

Mustafa Ali went in a bout against Gunther at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Many thought he would beat the current Intercontinental Champion, but The Ring General retained his title in an enthralling match.

During an interview on WWE Die Woche, Ali said that beating Gunther would have helped him a lot, and it wouldn't have hurt The Ring General at all.

"I don’t think it would’ve hurt Gunther at all. I think it would have really helped me. But you know, unfortunately, I fell short. There’s a reason why Gunther is the Ring General. I did have him. There was like two-and-a-three-quarter-seconds, the whole world believed for a second it was gonna happen. But we live to fight another day my friend," said Ali.

Fans want to see Ali shine in WWE and believe he can prove to be a great wrestler. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for him.

What do you think Mustafa Ali's future is in the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here