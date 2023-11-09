37-year-old top WWE Superstar is the one who will benefit the most from Ric Flair's signing with AEW, claims Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes Charlotte Flair will benefit the most from Ric Flair's signing with AEW.

The Nature Boy recently announced that he had signed a multi-year contract with Tony Khan's promotion. A few days ahead of the announcement, he appeared on AEW Dynamite. Meanwhile, his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is currently active in WWE. The 14-time Women's Champion is now a member of the SmackDown roster.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray claimed The Queen will be the one who benefits the most from her father's move to AEW because WWE will stop mentioning him.

"You know who this actually benefits? Charlotte. Daddy's shadow's not around right now for the next few years. That's just my opinion. Not that they were side-by-side but with Ric in a completely different company, I think it benefits Charlotte," he said. [35:50 - 36:12]

WWE booking major superstar to break Ric Flair's World Title record as payback after he joined AEW is a possibility, says legend. Check out the details here.

WWE star Charlotte Flair wants to break her father's world title record

Ric Flair is currently tied with John Cena for most world championship reigns at 16. Meanwhile, Ric's daughter, Charlotte Flair, is now three world title reigns away from breaking their record.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Queen vowed to break her father and Cena's record and become the most decorated world champion in history.

"I'm breaking the record. I'm so close. For so long, I stayed away from discussing it. But I've done every single thing there is to do, and this is my next goal. I want to keep getting better and see where I can take this character," she said.

Ric Flair allegedly wanted his head shaved for an angle featuring Charlotte Flair. Check out the details here.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here