WWE booking major superstar to break Ric Flair's World Title record as payback after he joined AEW is a possibility, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes the Stamford-based company could let John Cena break Ric Flair's World Title record after the latter joined AEW.

The Leader of the Cenation and The Nature Boy currently share the record for most World Title reigns at 16. While Cena is still under contract with the Stamford-based company, Flair recently signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray claimed the Stamford-based company could let Cena break Flair's record and become a 17-time World Champion. The Hall of Famer pointed out that if the scenario happens, The Franchise Player will win Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title.

"I would say that if, if, capital if, underscored, bold letters, circled if if if the WWE has any kind of a bug up its a** because Flair went to AEW, you might see the WWE put John Cena in a position to break Flair's record," he said. [From 32:00 to 32:28]

Bully Ray added:

"Would you guys agree that the WWE either stood by Ric or backed him up during some of the lowest points of his career and life? [Yes, I mean trouble times too.] Trouble times, absolutely, so the WWE is gonna go, 'We stood by you. We never put anybody else in a position to break your record. But now you've decided to take your talents elsewhere to a company that has created a little bit of problems for the WWE. Well, now maybe one of our guys needs to become the GOAT of all GOATs and the most decorated World Champion of all time." [From 36:14 to 37:09]

Check out the entire video below:

How did WWE react to Ric Flair's signing with AEW?

Over the past few years, several legends joined Tony Khan's promotion, including Chris Jericho, Paul Wight (The Big Show), and Mark Henry. A few days ago, Ric Flair announced that he had signed with AEW, nearly a week after his first appearance on Dynamite.

In an interview with Variety, The Nature Boy addressed the Stamford-based company's reaction to his signing with Tony Khan's promotion. He claimed they feel he has earned the right to do what he wants.

"I've earned their respect and I respect them. I haven't heard one negative word from anybody over there, because I think they feel I've earned the right to go out and do what I want to do," Flair said.

Please credit Busted Open Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

