37-year-old WWE RAW star will appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown

A WWE RAW star is set to appear on tonight's SmackDown emanating from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is almost upon us and things are certainly heating up. Ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

The American Nightmare took to Twitter to send out a picture of himself with the SmackDown logo and the promotion just made the news official on their Twitter account.

Last Monday on RAW, The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, announced that Roman Reigns will be making an appearance on next week's edition of the red brand. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief is at tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Kansas City.

Cody Rhodes on his WWE WrestleMania 39 storyline with SmackDown star Roman Reigns

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and SmackDown's Roman Reigns has already gotten personal ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The American Nightmare has vowed to honor his late father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, and the title on the grandest stage of them all. Rhodes will have to dethrone The Tribal Chief in order to achieve his dream in at the premium live event less than three weeks away.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Cody said that the storyline is as real as it gets for him:

"I'm always kinda hip and keen to the amount of emotion that happens with me on television, and you brought up a good point – it's real. I would say that everything everyone has been watching since I came back at the Royal Rumble is real. In an industry where there's a suspension of disbelief and areas of gray, this is the most real anything has ever been, trying to win a title that my family never touched. The last opportunity they had for it was in the late 70s. It's as real as it gets." [6:05 – 6:35]

You can check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's entire interview with Cody Rhodes in the video below.

Wrestling fans have seemingly gotten behind Cody Rhodes and many are hopeful that he will be the one to knock off The Head of the Table on the grandest stage of them all. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can achieve his dream or suffers the worst loss of his career at WWE WrestleMania 39.

