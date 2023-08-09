37-year-old WWE SmackDown star is the best wrestler today, not Roman Reigns, according to Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is the best wrestler in the business today.

The Queen joined the Stamford-based company in 2012. After becoming one of the biggest stars in NXT, she made her main roster debut in 2015. Over the past eight years, Charlotte became one of the top names on the roster, winning 14 women's championships.

While Charlotte could be considered the greatest female superstar in WWE history, many believe the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now the best wrestler in the business. However, The Nature Boy does not share the same opinion.

In a recent interview with This Past Weekend, Ric Flair stated that he believes his daughter is the best wrestler in the business today:

"My daughter, I have no problem saying this, is the best wrestler period, female or male, in the business today. She's badass," he said. [1:16:01 - 1:16:08]

Charlotte Flair lost at WWE SummerSlam

Over the past few weeks, Charlotte Flair feuded with Bianca Belair and Asuka over the Women's Championship on SmackDown. Last Saturday, the three superstars squared up in a Triple Threat title match at SummerSlam.

While The Queen seemed close to making Belair tap out to the Figure Eight, Asuka blinded her by spitting mist in her face. The Japanese star then attempted to take advantage of The EST. However, the latter surprised her with a roll-up to pick up the victory and capture the title.

Belair's title reign lasted only 95 seconds before Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and pinned her to win the championship.

