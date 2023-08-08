Bianca Belair's 95-second WWE Women's Championship run had one sole purpose, according to Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on Bianca Belair's brief Women's Championship run at SummerSlam.

Last Saturday, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair challenged Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple-Threat match at SummerSlam. Although the EST won the bout after pinning The Empress of Tomorrow, she lost the title only 95 seconds later when Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and pinned her for the win.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Belair's 95-second run, claiming it served a single purpose.

"It's another run. That's the way I look at it. It's just another run. She get it back, you know what I mean, she's racking up numbers. You know, at the end of the day, I think numbers mean a lot. You know what I mean? Me being one time World Champ opposed to six-time World Champ, which one sounds better? [Six.] Da*n right. So, yeah, I think she's just racking up numbers," he said. [1:01:44 - 1:02:15]

Should WWE have given the title to Charlotte Flair?

Charlotte Flair is currently a 14-time Women's Champion. She is two world titles away from equaling her father's historic record as a 16-time World Champion. However, she failed to win her 15 championship at WWE SummerSlam.

During the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on whether Charlotte should have won her 15th Women's Title at SummerSlam.

"Hey man, you know, she's got 14. She's so close. She's so close. But you know what? we can milk that. We can milk that. We've got plenty of time to make that work," he said. [1:02:36 - 1:02:48]

