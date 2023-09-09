37-year-old WWE Superstar issues heartfelt apology for missing Superstar Spectacle

A WWE Superstar has apologized for missing Superstar Spectacle today in India.

Superstar Spectacle took place today at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. John Cena returned to the ring for the first time since his loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 to team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Cena and Rollins defeated Imperium in a tag team match, and Cena said the moment exceeded his expectations in a promo following the match.

The Twitter/X account "Pro Wrestling Finesse" posted that they were surprised Mustafa Ali did not compete at Superstar Spectacle, and he was the only Indian wrestler on the roster who was not at the event. Mustafa Ali reacted to the post and apologized for missing Superstar Spectacle today:

"My apologies to all the fans in India. Would have loved to perform there. With all the tension that exists between Pakistan and India, I would have loved to shown that a man from both countries can bring us together," wrote Mustafa Ali.

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch misses Superstar Spectacle due to a passport issue

Becky Lynch was scheduled to appear at WWE Superstar Spectacle today but was unable to board her flight due to a tear in her passport.

The Man broke the news on social media yesterday and tagged Qatar Airways in her post. Lynch apologized to the fans who were expecting to see her at the event but noted that there was nothing she could do as she was not allowed to board her flight. There have been rumors that the company could turn the issue into a storyline on WWE television moving forward:

"I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you - but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight. 😔@qatarairways," she posted.

Mustafa Ali returned to NXT after losing his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at Night of Champions this past May in Saudi Arabia. The veteran has been in WWE since 2016 but has never captured a championship. It will be interesting to see when Mustafa Ali gets the chance to return to WWE's main roster down the line.

