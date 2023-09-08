[VIDEO] John Cena gets emotional after pinning WWE's "pound-for-pound strongest" superstar in India Live Event

John Cena headlined WWE Superstar Spectacle in India and was by far the biggest attraction as he teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a victorious effort.

John Cena made it no secret about just how much he was waiting for the chance to wrestle in India. Although his time in India was ultimately brief, he unsurprisingly got the biggest reaction of the night, as Cena has a long-time fan base in India.

After pinning Giovanni Vinci, once dubbed as the pound-for-pound strongest man in WWE, in a double-finish after a Stomp and Attitude Adjustment, John Cena closed the night by giving a heartfelt promo to the fans in attendance:

"I just wanted everybody to be able to hear what I'm saying. It's brief, but what I have to say tonight means a heck of a lot to me. Thank you for allowing me to be here tonight. You know, sometimes we feel something inside grabs us emotionally. I want to share this with you all, you can let me know if I'm alone or not but I'm going to share it anyway. I've been imagining this moment right here for 20 years. I wanted to end tonight by saying this moment was far greater than I could ever have imagined."

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci have been impressing on RAW, especially the former. However, it was their leader Gunther who made the headlines after RAW this past week when he defeated Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Title.

By doing so, he is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Gunther, meanwhile, retained against Indian star Shanky, who hadn't wrestled in a year.

