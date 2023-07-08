37-year-old WWE Superstar "never sees his own kids," claims his ex

A massive accusation has been made against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, by none other than his ex Daniella Petrow.

Shortly after finalizing his divorce with his ex-wife Lisa, Matt Riddle was spotted with Daniella Petrow. It was confirmed soon after that the two were dating.

It didn't take long for the duo to split, though. In May 2022, Petrow posted a tweet confirming that she was no longer with the WWE Superstar. She also referred to him as 'evil'.

Dániella @Dniella16 @kingpumpkin387 @ringsidenews_ I’m happy I’m not w the sick toxic perverted man anymore you all don’t know the Evil he really is I was blinded by love I couldn’t see it either @kingpumpkin387 @ringsidenews_ I’m happy I’m not w the sick toxic perverted man anymore you all don’t know the Evil he really is I was blinded by love I couldn’t see it either

Riddle's current partner Misha Montana recently revealed that she's pregnant with his child. The announcement received a response from Petrow on Twitter, who made a serious accusation against Riddle. Check out the tweet HERE.

"He never sees his own kids , she doesn’t even take care of her kid w medical issues, both non stop party. One’s a s***al abuser other is a high risk p***star .he doesn’t even like or want kids 😆 I’d say karma did not fail me 😆💀😆 best of luck @SuperKingofBros @themishamontana."

What does Misha Montana think of the WWE Superstar?

Misha Montana was beside herself with joy while sharing the news that she was expecting a baby. The baby is due to arrive in December 2023 as per Montana's tweet that Riddle later retweeted.

Misha Montana once appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and opened up about her relationship with the WWE Superstar. Here's what she said:

"I'm happy. We're happy. We have nothing but love in our lives and that's what we choose to focus on. You know, at some point we had no choice but to focus on things that are in your face and undeniable, you know, and we still do. But it's just how you approach everything else too. It's like how you choose to handle it," she said.

Matt Riddle and Misha Montana have yet to respond to Petrow's tweet. Riddle is currently a regular act on RAW and is quite over with the fans.

What do you think of Petrow's accusation?

