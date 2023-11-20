37-year-old WWE Superstar shares cryptic update following recent SmackDown betrayal

A WWE SmackDown Superstar shared a cryptic message on social media following a betrayal that shocked many people.

Santos Escobar did the unthinkable on the November 10 episode of SmackDown when he attacked his hero and mentor, Rey Mysterio. Escobar was seemingly unhappy with Mysterio for taking Carlito's side about an issue that happened at Crown Jewel.

The WWE Hall of Famer suffered a knee injury and had to undergo surgery. Meanwhile, Escobar returned to his evil roots from Legado del Fantasma to deliver an emotional promo last Friday. He went on to attack Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde for taking Mysterio's side.

Wilde sent a cryptic message on Instagram a few days after what happened on SmackDown. The 37-year-old WWE Superstar hinted about making choices in life. It should be noted that Wilde, Del Toro, and Escobar were the original members of Legado del Fantasma.

"You wake up every day and you got 2 choices: It's either one day I'll do it or it's day 1 of doing it."

Rey Mysterio will be out for about six to eight weeks due to knee surgery. He's expected to go after Santos Escobar after his recovery. However, it's unclear which members of the LWO will officially side with either Mysterio or Escobar.

What are WWE's plans for the LWO feud?

According to wrestling insider Dave Meltzer, the feud between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio will be group vs. group. Carlito, who will face Escobar at WWE Survivor Series, will likely side with Mysterio.

"It's going to be group vs. group," Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio. "It's going to be Santos and some partners vs. Rey with partners. I don't know what they're going to do with the LWO name, which side gets it. Maybe they're even going to feud over the name, I don\t know." (H/T Ringside News)

Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega seemed to have chosen Mysterio as well, but plans can always change. Los Lotharios' Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo can also be considered wildcards. Even Dragon Lee can easily be inserted into the feud since he's been quietly moved to SmackDown.

Which superstars will join Santos Escobar's side during his feud with Rey Mysterio? Share your answers in the comments section.

