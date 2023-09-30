37-year-old WWE Superstar takes a shot at Jimmy Uso after he gets slapped on SmackDown

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was slapped by 'Michin' Mia Yim. Taking to Instagram, Xavier Woods mocked the former tag team champion for the same.

The Bloodline continued to wreak havoc on SmackDown. After putting AJ Styles out of action on last week's show, Jimmy and Solo Sikoa dealt with Karl Anderson, who was out for retribution for his O.C. stablemate.

In his Instagram post, Woods shared a three-word message aimed at Jimmy and shared the video of Yim slapping the former tag team champion.

"Let us pray....," wrote Woods.

Check out Xavier Woods' Instagram post:

The Street Profits recently spoke about Jimmy Uso and his status in The Bloodline

The Street Profits recently gave their take on Jimmy Uso and his current situation with The Bloodline.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Montez Ford claimed that Jimmy is "trying to find his way."

"You know, I think Jimmy [Uso] just trying to find his way," Montez said. "A person like him, when you burn that many bridges, it's very hard for you to travel."

Expand Tweet

At SummerSlam, Jimmy betrayed his brother Jey Uso and prevented him from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns. Despite previously betraying The Tribal Chief, the multi-time tag team champion is still trying to associate with The Bloodline.

Speaking on the same edition of The Bump, Angelo Dawkins said:

"It's crazy. He was the first one out, then the first one back in? Come on, man. You gotta make up your mind, bro."

At the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event, Jimmy will team up with Solo Sikoa for a tag team match against John Cena, who found a new tag team partner in the form of LA Knight.

On this week's SmackDown, Knight returned to sign the contract and join forces with the 16-time World Champion.

What are your thoughts on Jimmy Uso's solo run? Sound off in the comment section below.