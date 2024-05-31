37-year-old WWE Superstar yet to make RAW debut; reacts after getting trolled on social media

The WWE Draft promoted several developmental stars to the main roster. However, while stars like Ilja Dragunov have already received big matches on RAW, several superstars have yet to debut. Notably, one such name was trolled on social media for being a bench warmer despite being drafted to the red brand.

Dijak was one of the most anticipated stars in the developmental brand to make it to the main roster during the 2024 Draft. This isn’t the first time he has been moved to the main roster. He has wrestled on both RAW and SmackDown before. This time, however, the 37-year-old hasn’t made an appearance yet on any of the Monday Nights show.

A fan recently took a shot at Dijak for not making any appearances lately. The fan even mocked another WWE star, Odyssey Jones, along with him. He added a graphic of Jones while naming him Dijak, implying that both stars are the same since neither has made a RAW appearance since being drafted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, the 37-year-old didn’t sit quietly and hit back at the user.

“Listen man you’re the booker.”

Expand Tweet

Dijak not making an appearance on RAW is a concern for him and his fans. However, the delay could be related to the company trying to avoid some big mistakes in launching him again.

Why is WWE delaying Dijak’s RAW debut?

Dijak is one of the finest pro wrestlers in the WWE locker room right now. However, this also brings a big responsibility for the company and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The red brand is currently dominated by stars like Gunther, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and The Judgment Day. In this environment, Dijak must thrive without disturbing current storylines.

The company would try to set him up in matches where he picks his wins without losing too often. Moreover, it is also important to bring out his versatility and not show him as another monster on RAW like Bron Breakker.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see how Dijak’s trajectory unfolds on the red brand after he finally steps into the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback