38-year-old AEW star makes interesting request from Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan recently returned to WWE and made her intentions very clear, after which she received an interesting request from a 38-year-old AEW star. That would be CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana.

Morgan showed up at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and embarked on a mission to get her hands on Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. However, Liv failed to win the Rumble match and the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, but she still has her eyes firmly set on Mami.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has labeled her return as the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour. She has been talking about how she would get revenge on Ripley for injuring her last year.

Morgan competed against Ripley’s rival, Nia Jax, in a singles match on the latest episode of RAW, but that contest was interrupted by Becky Lynch. However, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion stated that the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour would continue regardless of the hurdles.

Meanwhile, AEW star CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, reacted to her statement, asking whether she could join the WWE Superstar's revenge tour.

"Can I join the revenge tour ???" CJ Perry shared.

For those who may not know, Morgan and CJ Perry are great friends in real life. They have shared many tales and photos of their time backstage on social media.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will have to wait longer before getting to Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan hopes to get her revenge on Rhea Ripley after returning at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, there is a long line ahead of her as Becky Lynch and Nia Jax also have their eyes set on Mami.

Jax unsuccessfully challenged Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, but it looks like she will continue her rivalry with The Eradicator. Meanwhile, Lynch won the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and will get her guaranteed shot at Rhea Ripley’s title at WrestleMania 40.

Liv could cost Ripley her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 and get into a rivalry with her. It would be the perfect way for the creative team to get the title off Mami.

