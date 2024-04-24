38-year-old breaks silence following potential heel turn on WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar has broken his silence following a heartbreaking loss and a potential heel turn last night on RAW.

Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) won the World Tag Team Championship during the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder match at WrestleMania XL. The popular duo successfully defended their titles against #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) last night on WWE RAW. After the match, Ciampa sat in silence on the ring apron and didn't shake Truth and Miz's hand. He also stormed out of a backstage interview following the match.

The former NXT Champion took to Instagram today to share a cryptic photo after missing out on his opportunity to become a champion on the main roster. The 38-year-old shared a black-and-white image of himself sitting on the ring apron with Johnny Gargano, The Miz, and R-Truth staring at him.

Former WWE star comments on what Tommaso Ciampa is like in real life

EC3 has made a name for himself after being let go by WWE and is the reigning NWA Champion. The veteran recently commented on his friendship with Tommaso Ciampa and had nothing but positive things to say about the veteran.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 stated that his former NXT rival was actually a great guy. He said that Ciampa was a very loyal person and devoted to his family. The former NXT star shared that the two trained a lot together and the Blackheart was always focused on his craft.

"He's a hell of a guy. He's a super loyal and dedicated family man. He has got a great dry wit about him. We would train a lot at the 'dumps'. So he was one of the dumb boys where we'd really get after it and throw some weights around. Super-dedicated and super-focused on the work that he does and his craft, and he is just a loving father," he said. [From 00:50 - 01:13]

Awesome Truth has only just begun their reign as World Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see which tag team challenges the duo for the titles next on WWE RAW.