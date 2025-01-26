  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • 38-year-old former Divas Champion will win the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, says Layla

38-year-old former Divas Champion will win the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, says Layla

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Jan 26, 2025 13:16 GMT
A multi-time Women
A multi-time women's champion will compete in this year's Royal Rumble (Images credit: Star's IG)

Several former champions will compete in the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble. Former WWE Women's Champion Layla recently predicted the match's winner.

Charlotte Flair suffered multiple knee injuries while wrestling Asuka on SmackDown in December 2023. She has since been out of action. However, The Queen recently announced her return through a vignette that aired on the blue brand. The former Divas Champion also declared for the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Chairshot Sports, Layla disclosed that she believed Flair would win this year's Women's Royal Rumble, claiming she had no doubt that was the scenario that would happen:

also-read-trending Trending
"That was my pick, Charlotte Flair. There's no way. She's been gone too long. She's the top regardless, you know, her being absent or whatever. So, I definitely think Charlotte Flair is definitely gonna win it. There's no doubt in my mind," she said. [1:10:52 - 1:11:07]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

youtube-cover

Layla also predicted the winner of the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

In the same interview with Chairshot Sports, Layla also discussed the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. Several top superstars and legends have already declared for the match, including CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

The former WWE Women's Champion predicted that The Second City Saint would be the one to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble:

"[Who wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble this year?] CM Punk. My reason is because I feel like he's not getting any younger, and that's just one of the reasons. And I feel like he left in such a tumultuous way when he left WWE, and it was because he was never [in the] main event of WrestleMania," she said.

Layla also predicted the potential surprise entrants in both Royal Rumble matches. She claimed AJ Lee would be the most shocking comeback.

Please credit the Chairshot Sports interview and add an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी