38-year-old former WWE star fires a shot at Bron Breakker after RAW

Bron Breakker's appearance on the latest episode of RAW turned out to be a huge one, as he was endorsed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. That said, a former WWE star took a hilarious shot at the second-generation wrestler. The name in question is Dijak.

Ad

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, the former NXT Champion aligned with The Wiseman and Seth Rollins. The Dog of WWE came to the aid of Rollins and assaulted Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

This past week at Saturday Night's Main Event, Bron Breakker and Rollins collided with Sami Zayn and Punk in a tag team match. Bronson Reed made his massive return during the bout, attacking The Straight Edge Superstar, which allowed The Visionary's team to emerge victorious.

Ad

Trending

The Auszilla has officially joined forces with Paul Heyman's group. All members of the heel crew appeared on the May 26, 2025, episode of RAW. During the opening segment of the show, Bron Breakker was seen sporting a two-piece black suit and sunglasses.

Taking to X, Dijak criticized the 27-year-old star for wearing sunglasses inside an arena.

"Hey Bron, take those stupid sunglasses off, you’re inside!"

You can check out Dijak's post below.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Heyman provides a new nickname for Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

The Wiseman made a bold claim about Bron Breakker at the start of the Monday night show. He asserted that the former NXT Champion had a bright future and would main event WrestleMania 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, and beyond. Paul Heyman also gave a new nickname to Breakker: The Terminator.

Breakker and Bronson Reed played a role in The Visionary securing a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Given that Seth Rollins is already in the world title picture, fans will have to wait and see if The Dog of WWE will pursue a mid-card championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More