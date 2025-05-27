Paul Heyman gives new nickname to Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman appeared alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins on this week's WWE RAW. During the promo segment, the Hall of Famer gave a new nickname to the former Intercontinental Champion.

The Dog of WWE joined forces with The Visionary and The Wiseman on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Breakker attacked both Roman Reigns and CM Punk and became the new 'Paul Heyman Guy.' At Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025, Rollins and Breakker faced Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

In the closing moments of the bout, The Aus-zilla returned and attacked The Second City Saint. This intervention led to Team Rollins securing a massive victory over its opponents. Following the match, Bronson Reed was revealed as the latest addition to Heyman's faction.

This week on Monday Night RAW, The Wiseman heavily endorsed the former NXT Champion during the opening segment. Paul Heyman dubbed Bron Breakker "The Terminator" and boldly claimed that he would headline WrestleMania 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, and countless future events.

WWE veteran says he is not a fan of Bron Breakker's addition to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's faction

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently questioned The Unpredictable Badass' role in Rollins' group. He discussed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast.

According to Vince Russo, Bron Breakker not delivering any promos, merely standing in the background looking menacing, was a role that anyone could play.

"Bron Breakker is now under the wise guy [Heyman]. And you are absolutely right. Has he cut a promo? Have we seen him talk? No, bro. He's standing in the background looking mean and not saying anything. And guess what? Anybody can play that part," he said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Dog of WWE moves into a world title scene in the coming weeks.

