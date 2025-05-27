Former WWE personality not a fan of Seth Rollins' faction's member: "Anybody can play that part" (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins shocked the world when he joined forces with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. On the RAW after The Show of Shows, he recruited Bron Breakker to his faction.

Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX saw another member being added to the group, as 'Big' Bronson Reed returned to align with The Visionary. Rollins' faction has become even more dominant following Reed's inclusion. However, WWE head writer Vince Russo recently questioned Breakker's role in the group.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said he was puzzled over the motive behind adding The Dog of WWE to Rollins' stable. He said anyone could do what Breakker had done for the group till now.

"Bron Breakker is now under the wise guy [Heyman]. And you are absolutely right. Has he cut a promo? Have we seen him talk? No, bro. He's standing in the background looking mean and not saying anything. And guess what? Anybody can play that part," Russo said. [From 1:04:01 onwards]

Legion of RAW's co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, also questioned why Breakker joined the group in the first place. He claimed that the former NXT Champion was already over with the WWE Universe as a solo wrestler before he combined forces with Rollins.

"Bron is swimming upstream, though. Every single week, you see [that] without him saying a word, the dogs are barking. So, that's one of those things that to me just doesn't make sense. I said that from day one. As soon as Bron turned and went with Heyman, it made no sense to me because by himself, he was over," Featherstone said. [From 1:04:27 onwards]

Seth Rollins' faction has been making waves ever since it debuted in WWE. The inclusion of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed adds real potential to the group, making it one story to watch out for heading into the summer.

