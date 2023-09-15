38-year-old former WWE star has a one-word message for Jey Uso

Jey Uso has been highly impressive since joining Monday Night RAW. Following the release of his latest merch, former WWE star Matt Cardona took to Instagram to send a one-word message.

At WWE Payback, it was announced that the former Right Hand Man would join the red brand. Since then, Jey has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day. On RAW this week, he teamed up with Kevin Owens in a losing effort against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Despite the loss, Jey's momentum has not taken a hit, and he remains a fan favorite within the WWE Universe. Similarly, Matt Cardona also seems to be impressed by Jey's latest merch.

"Beautiful," wrote Cardona in reaction to Jey's latest merch.

Vince Russo gave his take on Jey Uso possibly joining The Judgment Day

Jey Uso has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day since arriving on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the ongoing angle. He also mentioned that Jey did accidentally kick Kevin Owens when the two men teamed up against The Judgment Day on RAW.

Russo said:

"The main angle is Jey Uso is new to RAW. Who are his friends? Who are his enemies? Is he going to join Judgment Day? Well, we already know the answer to that is no, and because the answer to that is no, it means he did accidentally kick Kevin Owens, so there is nothing for us to cling to here."

Prior to his move to Monday Night RAW, Jey unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

During the closing stages of the match, Jimmy Uso surprisingly betrayed his brother and turned heel in the process. This led to Jey "quitting" WWE on SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Jey's run on Monday Night RAW so far? Sound off in the comment section below.