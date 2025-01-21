38-year-old former WWE Superstar reacts to Nia Jax moment on RAW

Nia Jax and Bayley fought tooth and nail this week on WWE RAW. The Irresistible Force seemed to have her rival's number, and she once again scored the victory over The Role Model.

Bayley's dream run as Women's Champion in 2024 was crushed by Nia Jax in the summer. Since then, the Samoan star has consistently managed to put down her opponent. This week was no different. A moment during the match caught the attention of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, who singled out The Irresistible Force.

Taking to X/Twitter, Rawley reacted to Jax lying motionless on the outside as the referee was counting, seemingly pointing to the humor of the visual. The 38-year-old called Jax the best for putting on an entertaining performance.

"😂😂😂😂 @ LinaFanene is the best," Mojo Rawley wrote on X.

Nia Jax's second WWE run has mostly been viewed as a massive success, not only from a win-loss record and other accomplishments but also from the standpoint of improvement as a performer. Considering her status on SmackDown has seemingly not been affected by the Transfer Window, it remains to be seen if she goes after the woman who stole her Women's Championship a few weeks ago.

Nia Jax challenges for the Women's World Title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The two women who headlined last year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, will lock horns on Saturday. Once again, the Women's World Championship will be on the line.

After scoring a pinfall victory over Bayley this week on RAW, The Irresistible Force was ambushed by Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator charged to the ring, and a brawl ensued, which ended with the champion standing tall. This was the Australian's response to an attack by the Samoan earlier in the night. The match was made official for Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

While Nia Jax lost her Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton on the first SmackDown of 2025, Rhea Ripley won the Women's World Title from Liv Morgan on the first RAW on Netflix. Could Jax bring Ripley's reign to a screeching halt on Saturday? The Australian had a provocative remark directed at her challenger following this week's episode of the red show.

