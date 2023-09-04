38-year-old former WWE Superstar sends a three-word message to Jey Uso after his return

At Payback, Jey Uso returned to WWE and became the newest member of the Monday Night RAW's roster.

Following his return, former WWE star Matt Cardona sent a three-word message to Jey.

Taking to Instagram, the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion broke silence via an Instagram post. Cardona commented on the same, as he praised the former Bloodline member.

"You’re the man!" wrote Cardona.

Check out a screengrab of Matt Cardona's comment on Jey Uso's post:

At this year's SummerSlam premium live event, Jey was unsuccessful in beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The closing moments of the match saw Jimmy Uso interfere and betray his brother Jey.

This led to Jey "quitting" WWE after he hit both Jimmy and Reigns with a spear on his way out of SmackDown. On the other hand, Jimmy has also shifted his focus to singles competition on the blue brand.

Paul Heyman recently insulted Jey Uso

Following Jey Uso's actions on SmackDown, Paul Heyman didn't hesitate in further insulting his former Bloodline stablemate.

During Heyman's recent appearance on The Bump, The Wise Man threw away an action figure of Jey and claimed that he wasn't needed since he opted to quit the company.

"Well, that's Jey, right? [while holding Jey's action figure]. Jimmy can hang out, we will discuss him another time. And Jey flew the coop, he quit WWE. So, we don't need those anymore [throws Jey's action figure away]," said Heyman.

Jey and Jimmy Uso were loyal to The Bloodline for years before they finally chose to betray Roman Reigns. However, this past Friday on SmackDown, Jimmy surprisingly tried to rejoin the faction as he assisted Solo Sikoa in defeating AJ Styles.

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Usos, who are on separate brands.

