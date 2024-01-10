38-year-old major WWE Superstar leaving the Stamford-based company after his contract expires this year would be a mistake, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Drew McIntyre leaving WWE when his contract potentially expires this year would not be a wise decision.

Over the past few years, The Scottish Warrior has established himself as one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company. He recently challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship but came up short.

The 38-year-old's contract reportedly expires later this year. Rumors suggest he has yet to sign a new deal with WWE. Other reports have speculated McIntyre might leave the company when his current contract runs out due to being unhappy with his position under Triple H's creative leadership.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan explained why it would be a mistake for McIntyre to leave the promotion, especially after recently turning heel:

"He's a believable heel. Like, he's a good babyface, but he's a much more believable heel because of the size, his look, and his demeanor. Like, he still has not had his run yet as a heel at this upper echelon that WWE finally believes in him. So, he'd be doing himself a disservice by (...) If he wants to get out of WWE, fine. But at least wait till you get your heel run while you're at the top of your game right now with them believing in you and giving you a lot of stuff, a lot of good work, a lot of good promo time, all that stuff," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"Like, they don't see him as some mid-card act no more or worse, you know, the three-man band thing. They see him as a main-event perennial heavyweight champion. So, get that run in and get that money in, brother, as a heel. At least try it and see what you think, and if it's still what you think it is, you ain't liking it there, then yeah, bounce. But you owe it to yourself to have that heel run there because that usually generates more money," Morgan said. [56:09 - 57:05]

Drew McIntyre has been pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship for a while. He is aiming to win the gold in front of live fans since his previous title reigns took place during the Pandemic Era.

Drew McIntyre will compete in the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match

Over the past few weeks, multiple top superstars have declared themselves in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, including Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Drew McIntyre announced he would participate in the Royal Rumble bout during a heated segment with The Best in the World on this week's RAW. The Scottish Warrior previously won the annual high-stakes contest in 2020.

After their fiery promo battle on RAW, many want McIntyre and Punk to engage in a brief feud before WrestleMania 40. Will they lock horns soon? Only time will tell.

