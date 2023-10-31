The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins express their respective pieces in memorable promos.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the segment and Drew McIntyre's current run on the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo suggested the best direction for The Scottish Warrior before his big title match at Crown Jewel 2023.

Vince Russo suggested that McIntyre can realize that he is in trouble when he challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at Crown Jewel and relies on a favor from The Judgment Day.

This will pave the way for his inclusion in The Judgment Day, setting an interesting storyline in the Stamford-based promotion as he could share the group with Money in the Bank briefcase holder Damian Priest.

Vince Russo was quoted as saying:

"Bro, I think the best thing they can do, and again, they will never do anything I say because they can't write their way out of a freakin' paper bag, okay. The best thing they can do is, McIntyre is in deep, deep trouble, and he takes the favor from Judgment Day, okay bro, he's like 'I am either gonna screw him or I am gonna lose.' He takes the favor from Judgment Day, is now a part of Judgment Day, okay. Get rid of all the deadwood in Judgment Day, and the interesting thing is though, bro, now they could play with the fact that he has the belt and Priest has the case, okay, now you can play with that dynamic. They ain't gonna do none of that, bro. [48:02 - 49:02]

Drew McIntyre sent a message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

A video package on WWE RAW also documented The Scottish Warrior's journey to the top, his championship reign during the pandemic era, and his struggles to recreate the moment with fans in the audience. The compelling promo ended with McIntyre saying, "No more Broken Dreams."

The former world champion has teased a potential heel turn for a long time and is expected to go for the final blow at Crown Jewel 2023. Seth Rollins hit back at McIntyre later on the show, highlighting how everyone struggled during the pandemic and demanded that he should move on from blaming The Bloodline for his failures.

