38-year-old star breaks silence on his failed WWE push 

Having been signed to WWE for over a decade, the former United States Champion Baron Corbin has had various personas throughout his career.

In the latter stages of 2022, Corbin began an alliance with the Hall of Famer JBL. The former WWE Champion declared Baron as the modern-day wrestling god. However, earlier this year, JBL ended their partnership in dramatic fashion.

During a recent interview on After The Bell, Baron Corbin commented on how the end of the alliance with JBL fell flat on its face.

"When we got to the end of the JBL stuff, we were trying to make it work, but I just think there were a few things that went against us. Opportunity and timing and a few other things. And you could feel it. I felt like I was in a movie, stuck out in the ocean and waiting to get eaten by sharks. I was drowning, in a sense. And that's when we had the conversation. 'Okay, what do we do?'" (H/T SEScoops)

Now working on his own once again, Baron Corbin recently went back to his wrestling roots, making a surprise on the company's third brand, NXT.

WWE Hall of Famer on Baron Corbin's NXT return

Since making his comeback to NXT, the 38-year-old has put on some incredible matches, facing off against the current NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE's head of developmental, Shawn Michaels, shared his thoughts on Corbin's return to the white and gold brand.

"He's coming back here. He's having a great deal of fun. He's finding himself again. He's finding his voice. He's finding who it is he wants to be. Not who someone else wants him to be, but who is Baron Corbin and who is he going to be going forward in the wrestling business? And, more importantly, here in the WWE." [6:27 – 6:45] (H/T Sportskeeda)

While he has yet to reach the top of the industry, Baron Corbin has faced some of wrestling's biggest names, such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

