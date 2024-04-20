38-year-old star breaks silence on WWE exit

Following a departure from WWE, the 38-year-old star has sent a heartfelt message on social media upon his goodbye to the Stamford-based promotion.

Sanga (real name: Saurav Gurjar) was let go by World Wrestling Entertainment alongside his Indus Sher tag team partner, Veer Mahan. The Former World Champion Jinder Mahal was also released with the Indus Sher team.

This news has come as a shock to many because The Modern Day Maharaja had a significant spot earlier this year when he confronted The Rock on Monday Night RAW. He also faced Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and sent him packing on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

It looked like the trio could work their magic on the main roster before the Stamford-based promotion let go of them. The 38-year-old star has now broken his silence on his WWE departure and sent a message on X/Twitter.

We have translated Sanga's tweet from Hindi to English below:

"I will die but I will not bow down. Neither me nor my India Jai Hind 🙏 #wwe," he wrote.

Check out the former RAW Superstar's tweet below:

Jinder Mahal and Veer Mahan commented on their WWE exit

Indus Sher was led by The Modern Day Maharaja on the Red brand show. However, their momentum in the Stamford-based promotion has come to an end.

Jinder Mahal was the first one to announce that he quit World Wrestling Entertainment. The former World Champion also changed his bio on X/Twitter that he will be a free agent in 90 days.

After the Modern Day Maharaja, Veer Mahan also took to social media to announce his exit from the Stamford-based promotion. One-half on the Indus Sher shared that when it comes to honoring and respecting Indians, sacrifices come first while bidding farewell to WWE.

Fans will have to wait and see if Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sanga reunite outside the Stamford-based promotion after their 90-day non-compete clauses expire.

