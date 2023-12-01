38-year-old star furious at Randy Orton; calls everyone in WWE "snakes"

A top WWE Superstar has shared an angry reaction toward Randy Orton while referring to everyone in the company as "snakes."

The 14-time World Champion returned at Survivor Series WarGames as the fifth member of the team led by Cody Rhodes along with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Their team locked horns against The Judgment Day - Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio with Drew McIntyre as the fifth member for the WarGames contest.

Orton and McIntyre share one common interest - The Bloodline has cost them gold in the form of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and the Undisputed Universal Championship respectively.

Despite Main Event Jey Uso exiting Roman Reigns' faction and moving to Monday Night RAW, The Scottish Warrior has found it difficult to forgive the former Bloodline member for his actions.

On the other hand, The Viper has forgiven Uso for his past business with The Bloodline. It appears that Randy Orton putting his rivalry to bed with the former tag team champion did not sit well with Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion took to his Instagram and shared an intense face-off picture from Survivor Series WarGames with The Viper. McIntyre also asserted the Stamford-based promotion is full of "snakes."

"This company is full of snakes," he wrote.

Check out the 38-year-old star's post below:

Randy Orton's father on his son possibly facing Cody Rhodes

The 14-time World Champion and The American Nightmare worked together as members of Legacy faction between 2008 and 2010.

Back in 2014, the team of Batista and Randy Orton defeated the team of Goldust and Cody Rhodes on an episode of Monday Night RAW. It's been over a decade since these two men have faced each other.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Bob Orton Jr. mentioned that he would like to see a match between the former Legacy stablemates.

"Oh, heck, it's possible. It would be a great match. Cody's good."

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if The Viper and The Scottish Warrior get involved in a feud over unresolved issues with Jey Uso.

It remains to be seen if The Viper and The Scottish Warrior get involved in a feud over unresolved issues with Jey Uso.

