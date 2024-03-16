38-year-old star hints at WWE return after major announcement

Following a massive WWE announcement, a former star has teased his return to the Stamford-based promotion with a cryptic message. The star in question is the former United States Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

In a surprising move, World Wrestling Entertainment and Global Championship Wrestling collaborated to announce Monday Night RAW star Shayna Baszler's appearance at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 10 during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

The former NXT Women's Champion's opponent is still a mystery, but reports suggest she won't be the only WWE Superstar at the event happening on April 4th in Philadelphia. This is a part of GCW's The Collective event, a four-day wrestling extravaganza.

The latest inter-promotional match announcement got fans buzzing about the possibility of more crossovers between the two wrestling promotions. Adding to the excitement, Matt Cardona posted a photo on X/ Twitter hinting at his possible return under Triple H's regime.

The image shows the 38-year-old star celebrating his GCW World Championship win from three years ago, with a three-word message tagging both World Wrestling Entertainment and Game Changer Wrestling.

"Is it time? @GCWrestling_ @WWE," he wrote.

Chelsea Green teases reuniting with Matt Cardona outside of WWE

The former Women's Tag Team Champion also shared her reaction to GCW teaming up with the Stamford-based promotion for the WrestleMania weekend. Chelsea Green has not competed on Monday Night RAW since suffering an upset at the hands of Raquel Rodriguez on February 26.

Ahead of Baszler making her Game Changer Wrestling debut, the 32-year-old female star hinted at reuniting with her husband, Matt Cardona, inside the squared circle. The Hot Mess shared a message on her Instagram stories.

"I hear WWE and Game Changer Wrestling are working together," she wrote.

The wrestling fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if Triple H makes a move and brings Matt Cardona back at WrestleMania 40, given the crossover with the GCW promotion.

