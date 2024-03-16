Chelsea Green hints at reuniting with former champion outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has teased reuniting with a former champion outside of the company. It was announced earlier today that Shayna Baszler will be making her GCW debut next month.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has not had much success of late. Chelsea Green has not competed on the red brand since her loss to Raquel Rodriguez on February 26. However, she has defeated both Candice LeRae and Natalya in singles matches on WWE Main Event in recent weeks. In real life, the RAW star is married to Matt Cardona, who used to be known as Zack Ryder in WWE.

Now that the company appears to be working with Game Changer Wrestling, Green is hoping to reunite with her husband. She took to her Instagram story to tease the idea as seen in her post below.

"I hear WWE and Game Changer Wrestling are working together..." she wrote.

Green sends interesting message on Instagram.

WWE star Chelsea Green reveals the "true Matt Cardona came out" during the pandemic

Chelsea Green recently shared that she was unaware of how huge of a wrestling fan her husband was until the pandemic in 2020.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the 32-year-old said that she never talked about wrestling with her husband until the pandemic. However, she saw it clearly during the pandemic and it changed the dynamic of their relationship.

"Well, you want to hear the crazy thing? The crazy thing is that we went the first two to three years of our relationship not talking about wrestling. And when the pandemic hit, that is when the true Matt Cardona came out and I had to totally adapt. And we had to chance the whole dynamics of our relationship because I realized how big of a wrestling fan he truly is," she said. [From 00:17 - 00:44]

Piper Niven has not competed on RAW since January 29. The unlikely duo were quite popular as Women's Tag Team Champions and put together an impressive title reign. Sonya Deville was originally Chelsea Green's tag team partner but she suffered a torn ACL last year.

