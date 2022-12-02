38-year-old star should be paired with a "sexy, attractive" woman in WWE, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Baron Corbin's current character will bloom further if he's paired with an attractive female star.

The Modern Day Wrestling God recently made his return to WWE programming with JBL as his manager. The 38-year-old went on a short winning spree, defeating the likes of Johnny Gargano and Dolph Ziggler before tasting defeat at the hands of Drew McIntyre.

Referring to Corbin on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stressed that the former could benefit from being paired alongside a "sexy, attractive" female non-wrestler.

"Here's what I don't understand. Think really, really about this, bro. You've got a 3-hour show, and you've got a 2-hour show on Friday. You got God knows how many wrestlers on the roster. Can I ask you one simple question? How is there not one sexy, attractive woman on the show who's a non-wrestler? Bro, there's not one. Why couldn't that type of person be with Baron Corbin? And maybe she's a gold digger because, you know, tie anyone all the money. How could there not be one sexy, attractive female in three hours that is not a wrestler? How is that possible?" [48:47 - 49:48]

Vince Russo believes former WWE star Eva Marie would work well with Baron Corbin

Vince Russo continued to talk about Baron Corbin's character, highlighting that former star Eva Marie could fit in well with the Modern Day Wrestling God in his new gimmick.

"She'd be phenomenal man. She'd get him more heat than JBL. It's just we can have attractive, pretty sexy women on the show anymore? Is it not allowed because of the ratings? I don't get it, bro. It's a 3-hour show." [50:17 - 50:39]

Eva Marie @natalieevamarie 'Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities because it has been said, it is the quality which guarantees all others.' #winstonchurchill 'Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities because it has been said, it is the quality which guarantees all others.' #winstonchurchill https://t.co/gkBtFXPEo2

Eva Marie was last seen on WWE in 2021 when she was assaulted by Shayna Baszler. The 38-year-old was released from her contract a few months after the incident.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes