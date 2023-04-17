38-year-old star praises Zelina Vega ahead of historic WWE show

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar recently complimented his LWO member Zelina Vega for possibly getting a match against Rhea Ripley at the 2023 Backlash.

The Nightmare beat all the odds by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and now appears to be forming a feud with the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Ripley and The Judgment Day are involved in a hot feud with Vega and the LWO. The two factions have been at loggerheads since before WWE WrestleMania 39, with the latter faction siding with Rey Mysterio.

The 32-year-old has never targeted the women's world championship and has previously declared that she will compete in a title bout if WWE visits Puerto Rico. Now that Backlash 2023 will be hosted in her hometown, Vega has hinted that she would like to confront Rhea Ripley.

During an interview with WrestleZone, Santos Escobar was asked about Zelina Vega's probable match. He claimed it made sense for her to receive a match in Puerto Rico because it would be historic.

"Absolutely. Yes, I think this is the first premium live event in Puerto Rico. I think it's only fitting that a boricua, a Puerto Rican woman had the opportunity to go up against any of the two champions and try to capture the Women's Championship," Santos Escobar said. [H/T - WrestleZone]

Zelina Vega took a cheeky shot at Rhea Ripley on social media

The Judgment Day member dominated the women's division on her path to winning the SmackDown Women's Championship to the point where it doesn't appear that anybody can challenge her.

Despite her domination, Zelina Vega didn't hold back as she threw a funny jab at The Eradicator. The LWO member recently expressed her intentions via Twitter to compete for the blue brand title against Rhea Ripley.

"When I start my PowerPoint presentation about why I should get a chance at the Smackdown Women's Championship but I'm standing next to Rhea aka sucia," Vega wrote.

While nothing has been announced, it is unclear whether the two stars will square off at the upcoming Backlash 2023 Premium Live Event.

