38-year-old star is a "thirsty creep" after teasing love story with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW, according to Drew McIntyre

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre took a shot at a WWE star, stating he is a "thirsty creep" for teasing a love interest angle with Rhea Ripley.

The name in question is Jey Uso, who teased a romantic angle with Ripley as a part of a kayfabe storyline a few weeks ago on RAW. When Mami returned to the Red brand show a few weeks ago, she was disappointed with Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest for not taking care of Judgment Day's business.

However, Main Event Jey came to the ring and tried to butter up The Nightmare by stating she may be the new Tribal Chief of RAW and has more courage than Roman Reigns.

It must be noted that the 38-year-old star flirted with Ripley in front of Dom Dom, who had a very obvious envious reaction, with fans speculating if WWE could involve the three stars in a love triangle storyline.

This move by the former Bloodline member did not sit well with McIntyre as he took a shot at Jey Uso during his promo against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

Rollins played a backstage snippet video of the Women's World Champion and The Scottish Warrior hanging out together and questioned McIntyre about his intentions with Judgment Day.

Drew McIntyre instantly replied that he is not a creep like Jey Uso and his conversation with Mami was none of The Visionary's business.

“I’m not a thirsty creep like Jey Uso,” McIntyre said.

Rhea Ripley will defend her women's title at WWE Crown Jewel

On the latest episode of RAW, Ripley went face-to-face with Shayna Baszler. In the closing moments, Nia Jax tried to interrupt the match, but, Raquel Rodriguez took her out, followed by Zoey Stark joining the fray.

The match between Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler ended after disqualification. The Nightmare went up to WWE official Adam Pearce and expressed her frustration with Pearce.

He stated that Ripley would defend her Women's World Championship against Baszler, Jax, Stark, and Rodriguez in a Fatal-5-Way match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023.

It remains to be seen if The Judgment Day member retains her title against four other women at Crown Jewel.

