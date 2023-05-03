38-year-old star throws shade at USA Network for not getting picked in WWE Draft 2023

WWE Draft 2023 has finally concluded, with all significant names getting drafted to either RAW or SmackDown. However, Baron Corbin wasn't picked by any brand and has expressed his discontent on social media.

This year's Draft was monumental because, in addition to the stars who were already on the main roster, many notable NXT stars were also drafted by one of the two major brands. The Draft also confirmed the status of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. WWE's newest title will now be exclusive to Monday Night RAW.

Baron Corbin, who wasn't drafted to any brand and remains a free agent, had one of the best nights of his career at a recent WWE event in Paris. The crowd showed incredible appreciation for the former United States Champion, even though Corbin has been a heel lately.

He posted a video of the crowd showering him with an amazing reaction on his Instagram handle. Surprisingly, USA Network, the company that telecasts RAW, commented on the post, asking him to come to the Red brand. Baron Corbin replied and reiterated the fact that he wasn't picked by RAW. A screenshot of the interaction has been attached below.

Baron Corbin throws shade after not being picked up by USA Network.

While he remains a free agent after the Draft, it will be interesting to see when and where fans will see The Lone Wolf next on television. Hopefully, he will achieve great success in 2023.

WWE Draft 2023 truly changed the game

While announcing the WWE Draft 2023 a few weeks ago, Triple H stated that this year's edition will truly change the game. Now that everything has settled, here are a few of the major swerves that happened during the Draft.

The Undisputed WWE World Champion Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown, making the new World Heavyweight Championship exclusive to RAW. However, his recent rival Cody Rhodes was drafted to RAW, meaning that the rivalry will have to take a break for the foreseeable future.

Also, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown, while SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was drafted to the Red brand. This could mean that the two stars could soon exchange their titles, as fans have seen in the past.

There have been rumors regarding some more new championships, so who knows? Fans might get to see new title belts rather than an exchange. The future will reveal the truth soon.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes