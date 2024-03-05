38-year-old WWE RAW star fires serious shots at Seth Rollins

A 38-year-old WWE RAW Superstar recently took to social media to fire serious shots at the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre is currently on a fantastic run in WWE as he has been feuding with some of the biggest names on the roster, including Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, The Scottish Warrior is set to lock horns with The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Drew McIntyre recently took to Twitter to fire some serious shots at Rollins. McIntyre posted his backstage interview, where he can be seen talking about The Visionary and his match against Main Event Jey Uso.

However, in this post's caption, The Scottish Warrior called the World Heavyweight Champion a "junkie."

"Seth Rollins is a junkie!" McIntyre tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes might compete in two matches at WWE WrestleMania XL

After taking Cody Rhodes' side in his fight against The Bloodline, Seth Rollins and Rhodes may compete in two matches at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Visionary is ready to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare is set to lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, after The Rock and Roman Reigns challenged Rhodes and Rollins to a tag team match at Night One of The Show of Shows, The American Nightmare and The Visionary might wrestle on both nights.

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth announced that he was medically cleared to compete.

The champion also mentioned that he and Cody would be present on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown to answer The Great One and The Tribal Chief's challenge.

It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have planned for this week's edition of the blue brand.

