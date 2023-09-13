38-year-old WWE star ready to fight Brock Lesnar in a huge rematch

Brock Lesnar has been on a hiatus ever since he was defeated by Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023. But it looks like a former World Champion wants to be in action with The Beast and reignite their rivalry.

The star in question is Drew McIntyre, who has locked horns with Lesnar only once in a singles match. At WrestleMania 36, The Scottish Warrior took on The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship.

With no fear in McIntyre's eyes, he crushed Lesnar with a Claymore Kick to win the WWE World Title in 2020. Two years later, the 38-year-old star and Lesnar clashed once again at Royal Rumble as they were the final two contestants in the ring.

However, The Scottish Warrior, this time, met the 'Cowboy' version of Brock Lesnar. According to Drew McIntyre, the babyface cowboy run of the 46-year-old is more terrifying.

Ahead of the WWE Superstar Spectacle show in India, the 38-year-old star spoke with Essentially Sports. Drew McIntyre was asked about a potential feud with The Beast Incarnate.

"But if Brock shows up on my life, I am ready for the challenge. Cause there’s nobody like Brock Lesnar. I’ve seen what’s he’s been up to since the last time we tangled, the cowboy run. This time it’s more terrifying with the smiling and the cowboy hat somehow," he said. [H/T - Essentially Sports]

Former star claims WWE didn't care about anyone if they had problems with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star Maven recently shared that the company did not look after anyone who had heat with Lesnar.

During The Beast's main roster debut in 2002, he targeted a few mid-card talents, including Maven. He was the first superstar to receive a massive F5 at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

On his YouTube channel, Maven stated that WWE did not care about any star if they had issues with Lesnar until and unless the latter was making money.

"The fact that he [Lesnar] was pushed to the moon, A: If you cared, he didn't give a cr*p, and B: If you had a problem with him, the office didn't care, because they [WWE] knew they were making their money off of him," Maven said.

It remains to be seen if The Beast Carnate returns to WWE following his time away since SummerSlam 2023. It will be intriguing to see Lesnar and McIntyre go at it one more time.

