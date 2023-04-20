38-year-old WWE Superstar details Matt Riddle's issues with him in the past

Matt Riddle wasted no time upon his return to WWE TV, hoping to get some measure of revenge against The Bloodline. The faction not only took him out of action for several months but also put his tag team partner Randy Orton out of commission.

The Viper and Riddle dropped their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos on the May 20, 2022, edition of SmackDown, and Orton has not wrestled ever since.

Sami Zayn has now addressed the elephant in the room regarding his new partnership with Riddle. The duo will tag alongside Kevin Owens to take on Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and The Usos at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Sami Zayn touched on Matt Riddle's new attitude since his return on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion expressed humility. He talked about what he did to The King Of Bros when he was part of The Bloodline as the "Honorary Uce," and what it means to him that Riddle has let bygones be bygones:

"When you get up on the shelf for a while, and someone takes away your livelihood, someone takes away your passion, it does bring you back with some fire and a different kind of energy, and I think that's what we're seeing out of Riddle now."

Sami Zayn further added that while Riddle is still his wacky self in some aspects, the former believes that the recently returned star now has a "chip on his shoulder" as he has "something to prove," Zayn continued:

"I think he's just kind of looking for retribution and, you know, they took a lot from him. They did. I don't even want to say 'they' because I was actually part of them to be perfectly honest. I was there when 'we' as The Bloodline, when I was the Honorary Uce, we did that. So, I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel guilty about all that, I do. He's been as accepting as I've been of him. I've been pretty pleased with how accepting he's been of me." [53:54-54-53]

Matt Riddle's second consecutive match at WWE Backlash against The Bloodline

The former UFC star's rivalry with The Bloodline began all the way back in late 2021, when RK-Bro vanquished The Usos at Survivor Series that year. Matt Riddle even faced Roman Reigns in a world championship match last year.

After Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle fell to The Bloodline in last year's main event of WWE Backlash, The Original Bro will get another opportunity this year to take down arguably the most dominant faction in the company's history.

